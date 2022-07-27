WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds

The betting odds for the matches that will take place at the WWE SummerSlam event have been released.

The card for the show that takes place this Saturday appears to be finalized. So far, nine matches have been announced for the show. Roman Reigns is a major favorite at -500 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match. Logan Paul is the biggest favorite on the card at -1500.

There are no titles favored to change hands. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online: