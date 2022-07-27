WWE SummerSlam Betting Odds

The betting odds for the matches that will take place at the WWE SummerSlam event have been released.
The card for the show that takes place this Saturday appears to be finalized. So far, nine matches have been announced for the show. Roman Reigns is a major favorite at -500 to retain the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Brock Lesnar in a last man standing match. Logan Paul is the biggest favorite on the card at -1500.
There are no titles favored to change hands. The favorites to win are listed as – while the underdogs are listed with +. Here are the betting odds, courtesy of Bet Online:
- Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns -500 vs. Brock Lesnar +300 – Last Man Standing Match
- Happy Corbin +200 vs. Pat McAfee -300
- WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley -300 vs. Theory +200
- Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Usos -300 vs. The Street Profits +200 – Jeff Jarrett as the special guest referee
- WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan -200 vs. Ronda Rousey +300
- Riddle -120 vs. Seth Rollins -120
- WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair -400 vs. Becky Lynch +275
- Logan Paul -1500 vs. The Miz +650
- The Mysterios +150 vs. Finn Balor & Damian Priest -200 – No DQ Match