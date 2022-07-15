Big WWE SummerSlam Reveal Taking Place on SmackDown Tonight

A big SummerSlam reveal is set for tonight’s episode of SmackDown.

The July 15 edition of the blue brand’s show will take place inside the Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. Featured on the show will be SmackDown Women’s Champion Liv Morgan taking on Natalya in a non-title match.

If Natalya wins, she will earn a future title opportunity.

Money in the Bank briefcase holder Theory will go one-on-one with Madcap Moss. Also set for the show will be a singles match between one-half of the WWE Undisputed Tag Team Champions Jimmy Uso and Angelo Dawkins.

SummerSlam Referee to be Revealed

(via WWE)

WWE has announced that on tonight’s episode of SmackDown, the special guest referee for the Undisputed Tag Team Title match will be revealed. The Usos are set to put their gold on the line against the Street Profits at the big event.

There has been plenty of speculation on who the referee could be. Some have theorized that Sami Zayn could do The Bloodline‘s dirty work by being the special referee. Time will tell if that is the plan.

This year’s SummerSlam event will be held inside Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. The action goes down on July 30.

Be sure to keep it locked on the SEScoops homepage for live coverage of WWE SmackDown tonight.