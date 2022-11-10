WWE Superstar Calls Austin Theory’s Failed Money in the Bank Cash-In “Bizarre”

Austin Theory‘s attempt to cash in his Money in the Bank contract was frankly ‘bizarre’ according to Elias.

On Raw, Theory made history as the first man to cash in the contract not for a World Championship, as he challenged United States Champion Seth Rollins.

Thanks to an attack by Bobby Lashley, Theory was unsuccessful in cashing in on Rollins, who retained his title after a curb stomp.

Bizarre

WWE‘s booking of Theory’s cash-in has received mixed reviews from fans, who have questioned why he’d not challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title.

Speaking on The Bump, Elias gave his two cents on the matter, and found the events on Raw strange.

“I thought the whole thing was a little bit bizarre. First off, it’s an open challenge. So what are you doing in the first place? Secondly, then he wants to use it on a random Monday Night RAW.

“If I was Austin Theory and I had the Money in the Bank, I would have waited for a way bigger moment, and maybe somebody like Roman Reigns when they were vulnerable. So hey I get it. Seth, he’s resilient, he did it again, he came out on top. But as for Austin Theory, I think the whole thing’s bizarre all around.”

Responding to his loss on social media, Theory said he’ll “never stop” and remained optimistic despite the defeat this week.

Behind the Scenes

Many have questioned if Theory’s loss this week is down to WWE’s change of management backstage.

When Vince McMahon was running WWE, Theory seemed poised to be the company’s next big star.

Since Triple H was appointed Head of Creative and Talent, Theory has suffered a three-month-long losing streak, as well as his failed cash-in attempt.

Theory’s cash-in was produced by Jason Jordan, who produced all segments related to Seth Rollins on this week’s Raw.