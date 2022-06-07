WWE Superstar Demoted to Main Event Show

One WWE superstar is back in familiar territory and that may not be a good thing.

It’s become a running joke that those who regularly perform on the WWE Main Event show are in main roster purgatory. The show usually features either upcoming superstars beating aging veterans, or two veterans squaring off with no purpose.

For one superstar, the demotion comes right after a championship match.

Mustafa Ali Returns to Main Event

Before the June 6 episode of Monday Night Raw aired, Mustafa Ali took on T-Bar for the Main Event show taping.

Ali actually promoted the match on his Twitter account.

Ali asked for his WWE release earlier this year. His request was denied and WWE ended up bringing him back on TV months later. Ali told Corey Graves that he went public with his request because private conversations went nowhere.

He received a shot at Theory‘s WWE United States Championship but was pinned clean at Hell in a Cell on June 5.

His opponent on Main Event, T-Bar, recently expressed frustration with how WWE has been using him. He has been asking for an opportunity to show what he can do.