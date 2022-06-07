WWE Raw Superstar Not Happy With How He’s Being Used

One superstar on the WWE Raw brand hasn’t been pleased with how things have been going for him.

In any line of work, people will be unhappy. Others thrive in their situation, however. When it comes to this particular superstar, frustration is beginning to mount but it may be resolved with a simple opportunity.

T-Bar None Too Pleased With Usage

WWE Raw superstar T-Bar has taken to his Twitter account to make it clear that he doesn’t think he’s in an ideal spot with WWE at the moment.

His good friend, Keith Lee, chimed in and agreed that he should get a better opportunity.

T-Bar’s biggest opportunity in WWE by far was The Retribution faction. The problem is, many considered that group to be death television through no fault of the talent.

The stable was essentially doomed from the start as they looked no different from the set of ninjas who were chasing Akira Tozawa when first introduced.

Once the faction was split up, T-Bar became a regular on WWE Main Event and was only used on episodes of Raw to get squashed by the likes of Omos.

Whether or not WWE will give T-Bar the chance he’s asking for remains to be seen. Many have praised his work outside of WWE.