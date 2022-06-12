WWE Superstar Explains Why He Ditched Old Finishing Move

In the wrestling business, finishing moves are often changed.

Many times, we see performers turn an old finisher into a signature. An example of this is Kevin Owens. His finishing move used to be the Pop-up Powerbomb. That is now a signature that often results in a two-count.

For one WWE superstar, the decision to ditch his old finisher completely has to do with safety.

Mustafa Ali Drops 054

(via WWE)

A fan on Twitter recently asked Mustafa Ali if he has done away with the 054. The move is a reverse 450 splash.

Ali said he did indeed put the move to rest and he has a very good reason for it.

yeah, risk isn’t worth the reward. https://t.co/wVs4D7XdAo — Mustafa Ali / Adeel Alam (@AliWWE) June 11, 2022

“Yeah, risk isn’t worth the reward.”

Ali recently returned to WWE after asking for his release earlier this year. He had a program with United States Champion Theory, which led to a title match at Hell in a Cell.

Ali lost the match and wasn’t seen on WWE Raw the next night. Instead, he was back on the Main Event show where he defeated T-Bar.

With Money in the Bank approaching, Ali would seem to be a perfect choice to put in the match. While the odds of him winning are slim to none, his exciting style could make for some memorable moments in the ladder match.