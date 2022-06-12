Sunday, June 12, 2022
WWE Superstar Explains Why He Ditched Old Finishing Move

By Fernando Quiles Jr.
WWE Arena
(via WWE)
In the wrestling business, finishing moves are often changed.

Many times, we see performers turn an old finisher into a signature. An example of this is Kevin Owens. His finishing move used to be the Pop-up Powerbomb. That is now a signature that often results in a two-count.

For one WWE superstar, the decision to ditch his old finisher completely has to do with safety.

Mustafa Ali Drops 054

Mustafa Ali
(via WWE)

A fan on Twitter recently asked Mustafa Ali if he has done away with the 054. The move is a reverse 450 splash.

Ali said he did indeed put the move to rest and he has a very good reason for it.

“Yeah, risk isn’t worth the reward.”

Ali recently returned to WWE after asking for his release earlier this year. He had a program with United States Champion Theory, which led to a title match at Hell in a Cell.

Ali lost the match and wasn’t seen on WWE Raw the next night. Instead, he was back on the Main Event show where he defeated T-Bar.

With Money in the Bank approaching, Ali would seem to be a perfect choice to put in the match. While the odds of him winning are slim to none, his exciting style could make for some memorable moments in the ladder match.

