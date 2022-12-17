Watch: WWE Superstar Revealed as Mystery Attacker on SmackDown

A masked WWE Superstar interfered in the Women’s Tag Team Championship match tonight on SmackDown.

Damage CTRL defended the Women’s Tag Team Championships against Tegan Nox and Liv Morgan to begin this week’s episode of SmackDown. Tegan Nox recently returned to the promotion after she was released last November.

Liv Morgan has gone a bit crazy since losing to Ronda Rousey at Extreme Rules and attempted to confront Damage CTRL by herself. Tegan Nox made the save and it led to tonight’s Women’s Tag Team Championship match.

Tegan Nox makes her shocking return to WWE to save @YaOnlyLivvOnce from the grasp of the villainous #DamageCTRL. #SmackDown pic.twitter.com/7w8Ybh99e8 — WWE (@WWE) December 4, 2022

Bayley was ringside for the match and watched on as Dakota and IYO controlled the action early. Tegan and Liv Morgan began to battle back and Bayley attempted to interfere. Nox sent The Role Model flying over the barricade but a masked superstar attacked her.

Damage CTRL capitalized on the attack and IYO connected with a Moonsault on Nox for the pinfall victory. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai are still the Women’s Tag Team Champions.

Xia Li Revealed as the Mystery Attacker

After the Women’s Tag Team Championship match, the masked superstar was caught by WWE security and brought backstage.

WWE official Adam Pearce then unmasked the attacker and revealed that it was Xia Li. Xia has not been since on SmackDown since she called Emma weak after she lost her return match against Ronda Rousey.

Xia Li debuted for WWE in 2017 in the Mae Young Classic. She was called up to the main roster last December but hasn’t been featured much on SmackDown.