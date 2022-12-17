Saturday, December 17, 2022
Watch: WWE Superstar Receives Standing Ovation After Loss on SmackDown

By Robert Lentini
Ricochet battled Gunther tonight for the Intercontinental Championship tonight on WWE SmackDown. He gave it everything he had and was able to kick out of a big Powerbomb from The Ring General during the match.

However, Gunther proved to be too much for Ricochet and put the challenger away with a Powerslam to retain the Intercontinental Championship. After the match, Imperium surrounded Ricochet and were about to attack when Braun Strowman’s music hit.

The Monster of All Monsters charged down the entrance ramp and Imperium retreated. Strowman posed with Ricochet as SmackDown moved on to another segment.

WWE’s official Twitter uploaded an exclusive video to show that Ricochet received a standing ovation after losing his shot at the Intercontinental Championship. Ricochet earned the title shot by winning the SmackDown World Cup tournament.

Braun Strowman on Carrying on the Tradition of Giants in Wrestling

Braun Strowman was a part of the SmackDown World Cup Tournament but Gunther made sure to interfere in his semifinal match against Ricochet. Imperium’s interference wound up costing Strowman the match against Ricochet and The Ring General is clearly trying to avoid Braun at all costs. Perhaps Gunther is afraid of Strowman because he is one of the last remaining giants in wrestling.

Strowman recently spoke with CBS Sports and said that he is carrying on the fading tradition of giants in the world of professional wrestling.

Andre the Giant is sports entertainment. He is the reason why this industry is what it is. It’s world-renowned as a global entity. When you talk about WWE, you cannot mention this company without saying Andre the Giant.

So from him to the Big Show to Kane to Undertaker to Mark Henry to all these other giant men that have come and gone in this business, I’m one of the very last few of a dying breed of these dinosaurs, as I like to call it. So in my mind, I’m carrying on a tradition and a legacy that is fading.

Braun Strowman
