WWE Superstars are Making Sure not to Mention Sasha Banks

It’s been over a month since Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE and the company has distanced itself from the pair ever since.

Days after the walkout during the May 16, Raw, WWE suspended the two, stripped them of the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships, and pulled them from promotional materials.

It has been reported that Banks has been released by WWE, though there is no confirmation yet, but fans won’t be hearing her name “The Boss'” name no matter what.

Bianca’s Awkward Interview

Speaking on Sports Illustrated’s Laces Up, Bianca Belair discussed her career so far in WWE and made a deliberate attempt to avoid bringing up Banks (via Bodyslam.)

“I had the main event of WrestleMania with with, uhh…. at WrestleMania 37. I was the first black woman to main event WrestleMania that night.” Bianca Belair avoids using Sasha Banks’ name.

While Belair did indeed main event Night One of WrestleMania 37, she did so alongside Banks.

Banks walked into the show as SmackDown Women’s Champion and lost the title to Belair, marking “The EST’s” first championship in WWE.

The Walkout

Banks and Naomi were branded “unprofessional” by WWE for walking out due to a creative difference between the two sides.

WWE had planned on Naomi winning a number one contenders match for the Raw Women’s Championship, and had planned on Banks entering a program with SmackDown Women’s Champion Ronda Rousey.

Given that it was likely that both Banks and Naomi would lose their feuds, and feeling that this would diminish the importance of their WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, the pair walked out of the show, and haven’t been seen since.