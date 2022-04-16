WWE Tag Title Unification Set for WrestleMania Backlash

The Raw and SmackDown tag team championships will be unified at WrestleMania Backlash. It will be “Winners Take All” when RK-Bro battles The Usos on May 8th.

Last week, Roman Reigns ordered The Usos to bring the Raw tag titles ‘home’ to The Bloodline. The Usos paid a visit to Monday’s Raw, while Randy Orton & Riddle showed up on Friday’s SmackDown.

Rated RK-Bro vs. The Usos is the fourth confirmed match on the WrestleMania Backlash 2022 match card.

The teams are sure to have a great match next month. Ahead of the premium live event, the teams will square off against each other at WWE’s upcoming European tour.

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns unified the WWE Championship and the Universal Championship by defeating Brock Lesnar in the main event of WrestleMania 38. WWE has yet to formally announce how the “unification” will unfold. Reigns (and Paul Heyman) are still carrying around both belts.

Watch The Usos and Rated RK-Bro go face-to-face on SmackDown to set up their championship unification match at WrestleMani Backlash: