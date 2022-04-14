Three Huge Bouts Announced for WWE April UK Tour

WWE has announced that their WWE London and France shows will have three huge matches during their European tour.

WWE will hold a show from the Utilita Arena on Thursday, April 28 in Newcastle, England; The O2 Arena from London, England on Friday, April 29; the Accor Arena from Paris, France on Saturday, April 30; and finally the QUARTERBACK Immobilien Arena in Leipzig, Germany on Sunday, May 1.

However, the WWE London and France shows have had three bouts announced featuring champions, including Undisputed Champion Roman Reigns.

The shows will feature:

Undisputed WWE Champion Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre

SmackDown Live Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey

SmackDown Live Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. RAW Tag Team Champions RK-Bro

— WWE UK (@WWEUK) April 14, 2022

Also advertised for those shows are WWE Intercontinental Champion Ricochet, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Sasha Banks and Naomi, Gunther, and Bobby Lashley. Matches for the Newcastle and Leipzig events are expected to be announced soon.

It should also be noted that the SmackDown Live taping on Friday, April 22 from the MVP Arena in Albany, New York has a special start time of 6:30pm ET. This hints that the show will be a double taping, meaning the April 29 episode of SmackDown Live will be pre-taped while WWE is running their show in London.

Currently advertised for the Albany, New York show on April 22 are Reigns, McIntyre, Ricochet, Banks and Naomi, The Usos, RK-Bro, Rousey, RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley. We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.