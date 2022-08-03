Report: WWE Talent Optimistic Following RAW

This week’s WWE RAW was a highly anticipated broadcast following Triple H‘s takeover of WWE creative.

While Triple H technically took over prior to RAW, the creative direction was mostly set heading into SummerSlam. This week’s RAW show marked an opportunity for a statement to be made about the new creative direction for the company, with a reset possibly at hand.

According to a new report from Fightful Select, morale is high among WWE talent following Monday’s broadcast. While there has been much creative frustration backstage at WWE in recent months (and years), a new creative force behind the scenes has reportedly given new hope to some of the talent.

The Fightful report noted that they had heard from multiple talent across brands who have a renewed sense of optimism. It was specifically mentioned that Dakota Kai’s return to the company was seen as a beacon of hope, with some talent noting that maybe their future could improve as well.

“Two particular top talent (s) in WWE said they were excited to not wrestle the same person every week and hoped that was a key (emphasis) move going forward,” Fightful reports.

More Focus on WWE’s Female Roster

There was an increased emphasis on women’s wrestling during Monday night’s broadcast, and both Mustafa Ali and Ciampa were also featured on the show; possible a sign of more pushes for underutilized talents.

Fightful also noted that a talent not signed with WWE reached out to say that the emphasis on the women’s division was notable.

Interestingly, the Fightful report went on to say that they had spoken to dozens of talent and not heard from anyone who had concerns about Vince McMahon no longer being in control of creative.

