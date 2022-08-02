Backstage News on What’s Changed Since Triple H Took Over WWE Creative

We have some backstage news to pass along regarding what’s changed since Triple H took over WWE creative.

There have already been a few tweaks to the creative process in WWE since Triple H assumed leadership, according to a report at PWInsider. The past few weeks have seen things “loosen up” when it comes to scripting promos and matches.

Talents are reportedly allowed to improvise more. Specifically, it was noted that the Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre match on SmackDown last week.

A solid bit of the match was called inside the ring as opposed to having everything planned out beforehand.

Triple H took over the head of WWE creative after Vince McMahon retired from WWE. McMahon stepped down as WWE CEO after sexual misconduct allegations surfaced, following several investigations into the matter.

McMahon then retired as the head of WWE creative, leaving his son-in-law to take over. There seems to be a general positive reaction to Triple H taking over.

In fact, the USA Network seemed pretty happy with the direction “The Game” wants to go. Monday Night RAW this week was allowed to go for one-hour without any commercials.

The first RAW under Triple H also received generally good reviews after it was all said and done. It will be interesting to see how things progress under the former WWE Champion moving forward.

Talent Losing their Spots?

Things seem to be off to a great start under Triple H, but not everybody is optimistic about the new regime.

According to Dave Meltzer from the Wrestling Observer, there are “definitely” some stars who are worried about losing their spots now that Vince McMahon is no longer with WWE.

With that said there are already talents who are getting featured more under Triple H than Vince McMahon. Mustafa Ali competed on his first Raw in months last night, later tweeting “opportunity” following his loss in the triple threat between himself, The Miz, and AJ Styles.

The Game also brought back Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai at SummerSlam, two top talents that were cut earlier in the year with Vince McMahon still at the helm.