WWE Possibly Teases Tag Team Breakup

WWE may have dropped a hint that one of its top tag teams could soon be splitsville.

When it comes to WWE, the tag team division is thin. Randy Orton is out with a back injury, so the red hot RK-Bro team is on ice at the moment.

The Usos are the top team in the company but their challengers are running low.

While one would think WWE would keep as many teams together as possible, the company may have teased a breakup.

The Streets Profits Splitting?

During the July 1 episode of WWE SmackDown, there was an “Ask Them Anything” segment. Kayla Braxton served as the host.

The segment featured Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos and their Money in the Bank challengers The Street Profits.

During the segment, Braxton said she’s heard rumors that Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins haven’t been getting along.

The Street Profits denied the rumor. Dawkins went as far as to liken Ford as a brother.

Many fans and experts have expressed their belief that Montez Ford will eventually become a singles star. He’s certainly been putting in work in the gym and some feel he’s ready to be on his own.

Time will tell if this will lead to a breakup.