WWE to Introduce a New Match Type

Hours after a listing for a new trademark filed by WWE was published for the term Iron Survivor Challenge, the reasoning behind the filing may have been revealed.

According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database, WWE filed for the trademark on November 10th under Entertainment services.

A new match type is coming to the NXT brand under this name, according to Fightful.

What’s The Match?

(via WWE)

The report stated the Iron Survivor Challenge may have some “scramble” element to it, and other “unique” elements have been pitched for the gimmick bout.

WWE has been hyping that WWE Hall of Famer & Senior Vice President of Talent Development Creative Shawn Michaels will appear on tonight’s NXT, where he is slated to issue a statement about the NXT Deadline Premium Live Event on Saturday, December 10, that doesn’t have a main event match confirmed for it yet.

Sources implied to the media outlet that Michaels’ announcement would be related to the Iron Survivor Challenge, but that was not confirmed.

NXT Champion Bron Breakker will defend the title against Von Wagner in the main event of Tuesday’s show.