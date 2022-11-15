Details on WWE’s New “Iron Survivor Challenge” Trademark

WWE recently filed a trademark application that sheds light on a new show in the works.

On Thursday, November 10, 2022, World Wrestling Entertainment applied to trademark the name Iron Survivor Challenge. According to the United States Patent & Trademark Office database, the ‘Goods and Services’ usage description includes:

Entertainment services, namely, a show about professional wrestling;

Entertainment services, namely, the production and exhibition of professional wrestling events rendered through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media;

Providing wrestling news and information through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media;

Providing information in the fields of sports and entertainment through broadcast media including television and distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media;

Providing a website in the field of sports entertainment information

The ‘Goods and Services’ description implies this will be a new show, either on television, the Peacock streaming service (‘WWE Network’) or the company’s online platforms such as YouTube.

We’ll keep you posted when we’ve got more info on WWE’s Iron Survivor Challenge.