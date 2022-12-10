Watch: WWE Fans Sing Kurt Angle Happy Birthday After SmackDown Goes Off The Air

WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle celebrated his 54th birthday on this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

The Olympic gold medalist recently appeared on an episode of RAW from Pittsburgh and shared some milk with the Street Profits after they defeated Alpha Academy. Tonight’s episode of SmackDown also aired from Angle’s hometown of Pittsburgh and Kurt was at the show to celebrate with the WWE Universe.

Angle had a party backstage throughout the show and had a family reunion with his storyline son, Jason Jordan. Jason presented Angle with a card and the two shared a hug backstage. Gable Steveson was also with Angle for most of the show.

At the conclusion of WWE SmackDown, Kurt Angle made his way to the ring alone to celebrate with the crowd. There was a giant cake already set up in the ring and Alpha Academy interrupted. They were not on Angle’s guest list for the backstage party and they got revenge by bulling the WWE legend out of the ring.

Gable Steveson made the save in a milk truck and Kurt spayed Otis and Chad Gable down to end this week’s edition of SmackDown.

After WWE SmackDown went off the air, Kurt Angle’s birthday celebration continued with Triple H, Rey Mysterio and the SmackDown locker room in the ring.

Kurt addressed the crowd and told them to have a great night. Rey Mysterio grabbed the microphone and said that Angle’s night isn’t over yet. Mysterio joked that no matter what, Kurt Angle will always suck before leading the WWE Universe to sing him a happy birthday. Triple H then posed with Kurt Angle on the entrance ramp.