Ex-WWE World Champions Set Their Sights On GUNTHER’s Intercontinental Title

WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER has dominated since winning the title, but 2023 is shaping up to be one very difficult year.

After debuting on the main roster in April, GUNTHER captured the Intercontinental title in June of this year, dethroning Ricochet.

Since then, GUNTHER has retained against Ricochet, Shinsuke Nakamura, and Rey Mysterio, and had an acclaimed match with Sheamus at WWE Clash at the Castle.

Sheamus

Sheamus Vs. GUNTHER earned five stars from Dave Meltzer, but their Welsh war saw the leader of Imperium keep the gold.

On Twitter, Sheamus responded to a clip of the Clash at the Castle match, claiming that he will become Intercontinental Champion in 2023.

..in 2023 i take the IC. https://t.co/LHcBCxbW1D — Sheamus (@WWESheamus) December 27, 2022

Sheamus is a former WWE, World Heavyweight, U.S., Raw, SmackDown, and WWE Tag Champion, but needs the Intercontinental Gold to complete both the Triple Crown and the Grand Slam.

Drew McIntyre

Sheamus is fixated on dethroning GUNTHER, but Drew McIntyre also has his sights on the Austrian and his title.

During this week’s ‘Absolute Best of 2022’ edition of Monday Night Raw, McIntyre declared his interest in the gold.

“I’ve got my eyes on GUNTHER with the Intercontinental Championship. I see the chatter on social media, I see what happened with himself and Sheamus, I saw the battles. I love competition, I’m a former Intercontinental Champion and I would love to tangle with that man.” Drew McIntyre.

McIntyre’s one and only Intercontinental title reign saw him dethrone John Morrison at WWE: TLC in December 2009 and would hold the title for 161 days before losing to Kofi Kingston.

It has been reported that GUNTHER Vs. Brock Lesnar is also in the works for WrestleMania 39.