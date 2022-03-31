WWE WrestleMania 38 Predictions

We are just days out from WWE‘s biggest event of the year, WrestleMania, and we’ve got our WrestleMania 38 predictions right here.

SEScoops staff members Jaychele Nicole, Andrew Ravens and I got together to discuss our picks for each match on the card.

On the latest episode of our Women’s Wrestling Focus YouTube series, SEScoops correspondents Ella Jay and Samira run down the women’s matches at the event. They also look at potential NXT call-ups and surprises that may be in store.

WrestleMania Saturday Predictions

Here are our WrestleMania 38 predictions for Night 1:

SmackDown Tag Team Champions The Usos vs. Shinsuke Nakamura & Rick Boogs

Jaychele Nicole: The Usos have been on a hot streak since being paired with Roman Reigns. They are currently the longest reigning SmackDown Tag Team Champions. I don’t really think that Shinsuke Nakamura deserves to be in a better position than where he currently is, however there is no way that this match can be bad. (Prediction: The Usos)

Michael Reichlin: Alexa, show me filler. Nakamura and Boogs get a spot on the big show, and The Usos get another win under their belts. (Prediction: The Usos)

Andrew Ravens: The Usos should win here as it looks like just another match on the card to get these four wrestlers featured. If they wanted to do a title change just for the sake of it, I wouldn’t be shocked, but there’s no real reason to do it. (Prediction: The Usos)

Consensus: The Usos

Raw Women’s Champion Becky Lynch vs. Bianca Belair

Andrew Ravens: This is all Belair here. A redemption story on the biggest stage of them all. She gets her revenge on Lynch for her SummerSlam loss and they work one more match next month. The story writes itself unless WWE just wants to do a swerve for the purpose of a swerve. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Jaychele Nicole: I have Bianca here, partially because of the immense amount of love I have for her. Seeing that Becky Lynch was laid out on the go-home show does make me a bit fearful that the WrestleMania match won’t end in Belair’s favor. However, I have to have some hope that WWE will be making it up to Bianca with this win after everything that happened at SummerSlam last year. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Michael Reichlin: WWE did Bianca Belair dirty last year at SummerSlam. She won last year’s Rumble, had her crowning achievement at WrestleMania, then got brought down to size at SummerSlam when the ‘real’ star returned and squashed her. WWE is rehabbing Belair and a win over the woman who embarrassed her last summer is essential to that effort. (Prediction: Bianca Belair)

Consensus: Bianca Belair wins the Raw Women’s Championship

Logan Paul and The Miz vs. Rey and Dominik Mysterio

Andrew Ravens: For whatever reason and perhaps I am just missing it, but two heels – Paul and Miz – are the favorites to win this match. I don’t understand why the babyfaces aren’t favored to win. Them going over is the right move and the history of wrestling backs that theory up. Paul will give them publicity and Miz can eat the pinfall. (Prediction: Rey and Dominik Mysterio)

Jaychele Nicole: I am actually very excited to see what Logan Paul can do in the ring. His training video looked pretty good and he is a natural athlete. The development of the story hasn’t been super interesting to me, but I am excited to see what Rey pulls out of his hat. I think there has to be a heel victory every now and then and The Miz with Logan would make sense to me. (Prediction: Logan Paul and The Miz)

Michael Reichlin: I’ve got high expectations for this one. Miz and Mysterio are total pros, and they’ll be able to carry Paul and Dominik to a good match. Say what you want about Logan Paul, but he’s not in the business of embarrassing himself. He’s said that diving off the top rope is a “bucket list” dream of his, and he’s represented himself pretty well on WWE TV in recent months. However, I still think the Mysterios get the feel-good win (Prediction: Rey and Dominik Mysterio).

Consensus: Rey ad Dominik Mysterio

Drew McIntyre vs. Happy Corbin

Andrew Ravens: McIntyre is a massive favorite at -850 and just like the oddsmakers, there is no way that McIntyre loses here. McIntyre has been feuding with Corbin since January. It’s time to move on to something else. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Michael Reichlin: Drew McIntyre has been cycled out of the main event picture, which is just how it goes sometimes. McIntyre has been dealing with a neck injury, and has acknowledged that the Corbin feud is a step down for him. I think McIntyre gets a decisive win and hopefully moves on to bigger and better things.

Jaychele Nicole: This story has dragged on WAY TOO LONG. This is the match I am least excited for out of the whole two-night show. This match will be decent. This needs to be a win for Drew after the booking decline he has seemingly been on. I hope that this match will lead to a break up of Baron Corbin or Madcap Moss. (Prediction: Drew McIntyre)

Consensus: Drew McIntyre

Edge vs. AJ Styles

Michael Reichlin: This is the match I’m most looking forward to on the first night of WrestleMania. Two seasoned pros putting it all on the line. You know they both want to steal the show. Expectations will be high, but nobody is more qualified than Styles and Edge. I don’t think there’s an obvious pick, but with Edge in this later stage of his career, I think WWE gives him the W. (Prediction: Edge)

Andrew Ravens: History would say AJ should go over in the match, but it’s a real coin flip. While AJ as the babyface going over would make sense as he would get his revenge, Edge has undergone a complete character makeover so it’s not a shocker if he does win. I’ll side with AJ getting his revenge. (Prediction: AJ Styles)

Jaychele Nicole: This has the extreme possibility to steal the whole weekend. While Edge’s blue heel turn hasn’t been for me, at the end of the day, he is still one of the best of all time. I can’t wait to see the arrangement of spots and match psychology. Both of these guys could use a win, but due to Edge’s recent heel turn, he is my predicted winner. (Prediction: Edge)

Consensus: Edge

SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair vs Ronda Rousey

Jaychele Nicole: I think this match is Rousey’s because of her comeback story. Although the crowd may not fully view her as a face like WWE may, she is still a star in the division. The build has of this match has not been what I like in my wrestling, I am still interested in the outcome. In all honesty, I wouldn’t be mad if Charlotte won either because I am a bigger fan of hers than most. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Michael Reichlin: Make no mistake about it, WWE sees Ronda Rousey as a bigger star than Charlotte Flair. Charlotte may be the greatest female talent on the WWE roster, but Rousey is the special attraction who will get the company mainstream attention. Plus, I don’t see WWE bringing Rousey back to win the Royal Rumble and fall flat at Mania. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Andrew Ravens: Ronda Rousey should win the match and become the next champion although when it comes to the booking of Flair, anything is on the table especially if they want a shocking finish. I don’t see it happening. Honestly, a long-term storyline could work with them meeting again at SummerSlam. (Prediction: Ronda Rousey)

Consensus: Ronda Rousey wins the SmackDown Women’s Title

WrestleMania Sunday Predictions

Here are our WrestleMania 38 predictions for Night 2:

Bobby Lashley vs. Omos

Jaychele Nicole: Honestly, I’m tired of the Omos reign of terror. I think that coming off of a botched title run, which was not his fault, Lashley could use a win. However, if Omos goes over, I hope they use him to make a big star out of someone like a Bron Breakker for example. (Prediction: Bobby Lashley)

Michael Reichlin: I have a feeling that Bobby Lashley is not entirely healthy yet, and WWE is going to keep this match quick by feeding Lashley to Omos. It would be a questionable booking decision, but there’s no chance they’re having Omos take his first loss in a match with less than one week’s build.

Consensus: Split

Sami Zayn vs. Johnny Knoxville

(Anything Goes Match)

Andrew Ravens: Expect a lot of smoke and mirrors in this one as that is the only reason why the match was given a gimmick. Knoxville should go over as he is a babyface celebrity and let this feud be gone after this show. (Prediction: Johnny Knoxville)

Jaychele Nicole: This match is literally just going to pop me. The spots will hopefully be unpredictable and fresh. The ‘Anything Goes’ stipulation got me even more interested. I love when storylines and matches are built using social media and this feud/match has captivated that. Sami taking a loss to Knoxville won’t hurt him too much, and I bet the crowd would be cheer for a Knoxville win. (Prediction: Johnny Knoxville)

Michael Reichlin: This will be the most “entertaining” match of WrestleMania Sunday. I give Knoxville a lot of credit for going “all in” on this WWE run. He’s taken it seriously and has been actively building this match against Zayn with shenanigans that have gotten WWE mainstream attention from outlets like TMZ. Zayn, a classic heel, is at his best when he’s being outsmarted and complaining. Expect some involvement with the Jackass crew. (Prediction: Johnny Knoxville)

Consensus: Johnny Knoxville

Women’s Tag Team Champions Zelina Vega & Carmella vs. Sasha Banks & Naomi vs. Rhea Ripley & Liv Morgan vs. Natalya & Shayna Baszler

Andrew Ravens: Banks and Naomi should go over here as they’re the only team that can make these titles mean anything again. Once Banks and Bayley lost the titles as the inaugural champions, the titles went downhill. That could change briefly if Banks and Naomi become the champions. (Prediction: Sasha Banks and Naomi)

Michael Reichlin: One thing is for sure, in my eyes: we’re getting a title change. So, who wins? Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan have spoken about wanting to elevate the women’s tag titles. However, Sasha Bans and Naomi have the star power to truly elevate the underutilized championships. (Prediction: Sasha Banks and Naomi)

Jaychele Nicole: I can’t wait to see Sasha Banks & Naomi’s crowning moment in this match. I would’ve preferred to see Sasha in a singles match, but I am excited to see her partner back up with Naomi again. I am excited to see that a lot of my favorite women make it to the card, but I do have complaints about stuffing them all into one match. (Prediction: Sasha Banks & Naomi)

Consensus: Sasha Banks and Naomi win the Women’s Tag Titles

Raw Tag Team Champions RK-Bro vs. Street Profits vs. Alpha Academy

Michael Reichlin: Orton and Riddle are really good together. They’ve developed a fun dynamic. I think the Street Profits are more ‘due’ for the titles, which would bring them up to that next level in the eyes of fans. (Predictions: Street Profits)

Jaychele Nicole: In my opinion, this is the perfect opportunity to turn RK-Bro. I am really hopeful that they have big plans for the Street Profits. I have always been a fan of them, and their last title run proved they are more than capable of leading the division. This is another match that I feel like could end up being a banger. (Prediction: Street Profits)

Andrew Ravens: WWE recently put the titles on RK-Bro and while I can see how The Street Profits would be good champions if WWE wanted to split Orton and Riddle up, it’s not likely as they could’ve worked together at this show in a singles match if that was the case. The champions should retain. (Prediction: RK-Bro)

Consensus: Street Profits win the Raw Tag Titles

Pat McAfee vs. Austin Theory

Andrew Ravens: Even with the help or no help from Vince McMahon, it doesn’t make sense for McAfee to drop a loss here unless WWE has more plans for him to wrestle. Let the babyface go over and get his win. Plus, this was a big spotlight for Theory, a heel, so he doesn’t lose any momentum. (Prediction: Pat McAfee)

Michael Reichlin: I’m really looking forward to this one, almost entirely because of Pat McAfee. Theory is a fun proxy for Vince McMahon and he’s a very skilled wrestler. He’ll be able to bump around and make Pat McAfee’s offense look like a million bucks. Let’s not forget the classic match McAfee had with Adam Cole in NXT. He’s no slouch himself. There are possible downsides to having an announcer defeat a member of the main roster, but McAfee is a big star and will get his WrestleMania moment to shine. (Prediction: Pat McAfee)

Jaychele Nicole: I am a bigger fan than most of Pat’s in-ring work. I am super excited to see what he pulls out for WrestleMania. Theory is definitely capable of giving Pat a good match like he deserves. As much as I love McAfee, this seems like an opportunity for Austin Theory to get a big win on a big stage. (Prediction: Austin Theory)

Consensus: Pat McAfee

Universal Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar

(Winner Takes All Championship Unification Match)

Jaychele Nicole: My prediction is not who I want to win. I’m actually rooting for Brock here since I feel like Reigns’ “Tribal Chief” character has gotten stale quickly due to the lack of character progression. Since I believe this will be Roman’s match, I hope that they are saving his eventual defeat for a young star who could be sent to the moon by their victory. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Michael Reichlin: This one is for all the marbles. It’s the biggest match that WWE can present, so I’m glad to see the company went with Lesnar vs. Reigns as the WrestleMania main event. Brock Lesnar is the most dominant athlete in WWE history. He’s doing some of the best work of his career, with this latest incarnation of his evolving character. All that said, Lesnar is here to ‘do business’ and give the rub to guys like Roman Reigns. Reigns is “the guy” and the company will never stop hammering that home. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Andrew Ravens: Roman Reigns wins here. I know Lesnar lost their previous encounter and while he is the babyface, Reigns is the guy in the company. Just because Lesnar is the babyface here doesn’t mean that he needs to win. Reigns can hold onto the title a bit longer and WWE will need to build up someone else to finally beat him. Reigns goes over clear to further signify him as the top guy. (Prediction: Roman Reigns)

Consensus: Roman Reigns is the Undisputed WWE Universal Champion

There you have it, our WrestleMania 38 predictions. Hit up the comments section and let us know what you think!