5 Things We Want From John Cena’s WWE Retirement Tour

John Cena made a surprise appearance at last month’s Money in the Bank 2024 to announce his retirement. Cena is not an ordinary character and his retirement plan is fittingly unusual.

The 16-time World Champion is going out in a big way and has announced the John Cena WWE retirement tour spanning January-December 2025. He’s planning to make around 40 appearances next year and is still driven to a World Champion. Legends such as Ric Flair, Shawn Michaels and Kurt Angle have done big retirement angles, but Cena simply wants to wrestle in front of his fans all around the world before he calls it a career.

With those loose parameters, here are 5 things we want to see out of John Cena’s final year with WWE.

1. John Cena Should Put Over Cody Rhodes

Cody Rhodes is a bona fide superstar, and by most metrics the biggest babyface WWE has built since John Cena. Moreover, while the two had some forgettable matches against each other during The American Nightmare’s first WWE run, the matchup still feels fresh, given fans are now looking at a totally different version of Rhodes as a credible main event act.

Rhodes vs. Cena feels like a dream match, and given that one of each man’s greatest strengths is their promo skills, there’s every opportunity to make this feel like a match for the ages. Most importantly, though, Rhodes has, since returning to WWE, beaten Roman Reigns, Brock Lesnar, Seth Rollins, and AJ Styles. There’s every indicator that The Rock may well put him over, and an encounter with Randy Orton is heavily rumored. Cena is one of a small handful of truly meaningful stars whom Rhodes can still beat for the first time, and in so doing close the door on the past generation of WWE stars.

2. John Cena Should Avoid Long Feuds

Long-term storytelling has its merits as WWE has demonstrated with Cody Rhodes vs. The Bloodline, CM Punk vs. Drew McIntyre, and Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan to name a few. However, there when time is a limited resource, there can also be a sense that a wrestler is squandering his time when he faces the same opponent over and over again.

As a key example, it was great to see Edge back in a WWE ring from 2020 to 2023. As good as Seth Rollins and Finn Balor each were, though, it was still hard not to feel like the company burned daylight by having The Rated R Superstar feud for so long with these particular rivals when there was a slate of fresher programs he never got to.

Hopefully, John Cena will have some rich storylines to sink his teeth into. Just the same, when he only has one year left, it would be a shame to see him linger too long on just one opponent.

3. John Cena Should Win The World Heavyweight Championship

One of the biggest question marks surrounding John Cena’s last year is whether he’ll break his tie with Ric Flair and win a record seventeenth world championship. There’s a case to be made in either direction.

On one hand, Cena certainly doesn’t need another world title for credibility, other talents would benefit more, and there’s a certain lame-duck quality to a champ fans know plans to retire inside a year.

On the other hand, it’s rare that there’s an opportunity to make history on this level, and Cena is one of the strikingly few legitimate franchise players WWE’s had who would make sense to accomplish this specific feat. While it wouldn’t be wise to mess with a WWE Championship picture that involves Cody Rhodes, Roman Reigns, and The Rock, there is more leeway to squeeze in one last, brief title reign for Cena with the World Heavyweight Championship.

4. John Cena Should Put Over Uncle Howdy

WWE’s handling of Bray Wyatt was all over the place, but one of this greatest accomplishments was beating John Cena at WrestleMania. Cena won their first feud—including their first ‘Mania match in 2014. Wyatt beat Cena in a polarizing and unforgettable Firefly Fun House match at WrestleMania 36, though, that, in many ways, was the perfect testament to Wyatt’s legacy in WWE.

One of the best ways to pay homage to the late Wyatt and give his brother, Uncle Howdy, a concrete push, would be for Cena to do the honors for this family once more. There’s a variety of ways to do this, but one relatively low stakes proposition that would befit the legacy they’re following in would be to stage one more Firefly Fun House match—or work a comparable gimmick—before Cena moves on.

5. John Cena Should Avoid Wasting Too Much Time On Nostalgia Feuds

From the post-Money in the Bank press conference alone, questions arose about John Cena wrestling The Rock one more time or feuding with CM Punk one more time. There is a certain appeal to revisiting these iconic matchups that fans never thought they’d have the chance to see again–particularly for a setting like WrestleMania 41. On the other hand, there’s also a point at which it’s better to move on to new things.

While one-off matches with Punk, Rock, Randy Orton, Seth Rollins, AJ Styles, The Miz, or Roman Reigns could be enjoyable nods to their histories together, these are also all matches fans have seen at least twice in high-profile, fully realized situations. With a fresher slate of prospective opponents like Cody Rhodes, Gunther, Drew McIntyre, Bron Breakker, LA Knight, Logan Paul, and quite few others awaiting him, it would be better for Cena to focus his retirement tour on matchups that haven’t already been over-exposed.