AJ Lee Reunites With Ex-WWE Divas Champion

Former WWE Divas Champion AJ Lee reunited with her former tag team partner Kaitlyn at the Big Event convention in New York. AJ Lee shared a photo of their reunion on her Instagram story, marking a significant moment for fans of the duo.

AJ Lee, who last appeared in a WWE ring a decade ago, began her WWE career on NXT Season 3 in 2010. Post-NXT, she and Kaitlyn formed the ‘Chick Busters’ tag team on SmackDown. Their partnership eventually led to a rivalry over the Divas Championship in 2013, with AJ Lee capturing her first title at Payback that year.

The recent reunion has reignited discussions about a potential WWE return for AJ Lee. Several current WWE stars, including Bayley, Roxanne Perez, and Cora Jade, have expressed interest in seeing her back in the ring.

While there is no official confirmation of AJ Lee’s return to WWE, her reunion with Kaitlyn has certainly sparked excitement among fans and wrestlers alike.