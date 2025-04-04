Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio Ready for “Dream Match” Against CM Punk and AJ Lee

Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio have proven to be quite the duo in WWE and now are eager to take on another wrestling power couple. Speaking to Khel Now, the Judgment Day members were asked about dream matches and Liv had an immediate answer.

“It is Dominik and I versus CM Punk and AJ Lee… that would be fire… so good.”

Punk and Mysterio already have history as ‘Dirty Dom’ was CM Punk’s first opponent back in WWE following his 2023 return. While AJ and Liv have yet to share the ring, the reigning Women’s Tag Team Champion hopes to change that very soon. While the wrestling world recently reached ten years since AJ’s most recent match on the post-WrestleMania 31 Raw, Liv is among those hoping a return is coming.

Liv and Dominik plan on dominating both in and out of the ring. With WWE now on Netflix, Morgan argued that it’s time she and Dominik receive the spotlight on the streaming juggernaut.

“If Netflix was smart they’d put us in all their romcoms… because Dominic and I are the most dominant, the hottest, the most iconic, the most powerful, the most sought-after, the most watched, the most hated and the most envied couple in WWE history.”

While the pair are regularly on Netflix as part of WWE Raw, the duo have yet to get their own show. Nevertheless, Morgan has big plans for a Netflix spotlight, and her dream mixed-tag-match, in the future.