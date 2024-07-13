Alex Shelley WWE: Signing Rumors Explained

The Motor City Machine Guns, consisting of Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin, became free agents on April 1 after departing from TNA Wrestling.

This immediately sparked rumors of their potential signing with All Elite Wrestling (AEW), but as time has passed without confirmation, attention has turned to another genuine possibility: WWE.

Alex Shelley WWE Interest and Negotiations

Recent reports from the likes of PWN on Discord suggest that Shelley and Sabin have been in discussions with WWE.

Although specific details remain scarce, the interest from WWE appears genuine. WWE superstar Tommaso Ciampa further fuelled these rumors by posting a photo of the duo on his Instagram stories.

Additionally, Alex Shelley himself has hinted at a potential WWE signing through a cryptic Instagram post, which began “This past week, I celebrated the 4th of July by (maybe) having my final match at @beyondwrestling for awhile.”

Social Media Hints and Speculation

Fans were taken aback by Shelley’s Instagram post, which perhaps indicated that he was wrestling his final matches on the independent circuit, at least “for a while.”

This sort of move is, generally, seen as a precursor to signing with WWE, given that AEW would be more inclined to allow talent to work independent dates whilst signed to All Elite.

What Signing the Motor City Machine Guns Means for WWE

Should WWE secure the signatures of the Motor City Machine Guns, it would be a significant acquisition for the tag team divisions on RAW, SmackDown or NXT.

The duo is highly regarded in the wrestling world, known for their fantastic tenure in TNA where they won multiple World Tag Team Championships.

Despite both members being over 40, they continue to perform at a high level. WWE has successfully managed to bring in TNA veteran stars like AJ Styles, suggesting that Shelley and Sabin could also thrive in WWE’s environment.