Asuka Ready For WrestleMania in Japan, Godzilla Entrance

WrestleMania has never been held outside North America but fans are eager to see WWE’s biggest event go international. While fans and wrestlers have spoken at length about WrestleMania heading to the United Kingdom, Asuka is ready to see the Showcase of the Immortals head to her native Japan.

On X, a fan asked Asuka if she’d rather have her final match at WrestleMania or inside the legendary Tokyo Dome. The former Women’s Champion wanted both, as well as a special entrance featuring Godzilla.

Easy. Tokyo Dome… but only if it’s WrestleMania and I enter on Godzilla’s back. ??? https://t.co/9M77gLnRRO — ASUKA / ??? (@WWEAsuka) March 8, 2025

While Asuka has big plans for a future WrestleMania, who record at the show of shows is surprisingly poor. Despite once being undefeated in WWE for over two years, Asuka remains winless at WrestleMania. Her first defeat in WWE came at WrestleMania 34, which didn’t just end her winning streak, but started off a new unfortunate streak at the event.

Asuka’s status at this year’s WrestleMania remains unclear as the Japanese star has been out of action since May 2024 due to a leg injury. While it remains to be seen when she’ll be back on our screens, Asuka continues to have fans talking with her social media antics, and her big plans for her retirement match.