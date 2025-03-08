Asuka, Godzilla
HomeNewsWWE
WWE

Asuka Ready For WrestleMania in Japan, Godzilla Entrance

by Thomas Lowson

WrestleMania has never been held outside North America but fans are eager to see WWE’s biggest event go international. While fans and wrestlers have spoken at length about WrestleMania heading to the United Kingdom, Asuka is ready to see the Showcase of the Immortals head to her native Japan.

On X, a fan asked Asuka if she’d rather have her final match at WrestleMania or inside the legendary Tokyo Dome. The former Women’s Champion wanted both, as well as a special entrance featuring Godzilla.

While Asuka has big plans for a future WrestleMania, who record at the show of shows is surprisingly poor. Despite once being undefeated in WWE for over two years, Asuka remains winless at WrestleMania. Her first defeat in WWE came at WrestleMania 34, which didn’t just end her winning streak, but started off a new unfortunate streak at the event.

Asuka’s status at this year’s WrestleMania remains unclear as the Japanese star has been out of action since May 2024 due to a leg injury. While it remains to be seen when she’ll be back on our screens, Asuka continues to have fans talking with her social media antics, and her big plans for her retirement match.

WWE WrestleMania London: Everything We Know Right Now
Thomas Lowson
Thomas Lowson is a content writer operating from the north of England. A fan of over 20 years, Thomas has been writing professionally since 2018 and has a degree in Journalism from Sheffield Hallam University. In 2023, Thomas was part of the press crew that covered AEW All In: London, the largest wrestling event to date in the United Kingdom. When not writing, he enjoys reading and spending time with family and friends.

Related News