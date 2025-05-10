HomeNewsWWE
Becky Lynch and MJF Share Mutual Respect After Filming Happy Gilmore 2

by Michael Reichlin

WWE star Becky Lynch recently opened up about working alongside AEW’s MJF on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 in a new interview with Variety.

“I did [cross paths with MJF on set],” Lynch said. “You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats.”

She added, “Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”

MJF responded to Lynch’s remarks on Twitter with his signature blend of sarcasm and bravado:

“Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor.

Enjoyed my time with ‘the man’ on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen.

However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle ? #BetterthanYou”

The crossover between wrestling’s top stars continues to blur lines as both Lynch and MJF expand their reach into Hollywood.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

Michael Reichlin
Michael Reichlin has been following pro wrestling since 1989. He's been covering wrestling news since 1998 and has attended countless wrestling events across the United States.

