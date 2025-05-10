Becky Lynch and MJF Share Mutual Respect After Filming Happy Gilmore 2

WWE star Becky Lynch recently opened up about working alongside AEW’s MJF on the set of Happy Gilmore 2 in a new interview with Variety.

“I did [cross paths with MJF on set],” Lynch said. “You know, a very nice boy. Great chats. Of course, he knows he’d lose at [a promo battle], but we had great chats.”

She added, “Unfortunately, it was way before this happened, but I feel like he would completely agree with everything that I’m saying about Lyra.”

MJF responded to Lynch’s remarks on Twitter with his signature blend of sarcasm and bravado:

“Agree with Becks fully on Lyra, she seems like a horrible person and clearly a gross poor.

Enjoyed my time with ‘the man’ on set. A very nice girl and an upstanding citizen.

However….. not too sure about her thoughts on a potential promo battle ? #BetterthanYou”

The crossover between wrestling’s top stars continues to blur lines as both Lynch and MJF expand their reach into Hollywood.

Happy Gilmore 2 is set to premiere exclusively on Netflix on July 25, 2025.

