Becky Lynch Fires Back at Becky Hogan Moniker: ‘I Changed The Game’

Becky Lynch has directly addressed fans who’ve dubbed her “Becky Hogan,” a nickname comparing her to Hulk Hogan following her unannounced return at WrestleMania 41. The term emerged online as some fans criticized her continued top-tier status in WWE.

Speaking during the May 5 WWE Raw Recap, Lynch pushed back in-character against the backlash, defending her record and calling out the double standards.

“I’m the bad guy? All I’ve done is be lovely to some people, a few people, like Lyra,” Lynch said. “Do you remember when… she didn’t beat me, but she won in NXT? She won the NXT Women’s Title.”

Referring to her match against Lyra Valkyria, Lynch continued,

“She beats me, quick roll up, very quick roll up, it wasn’t a definitive win. Beat me with a very quick roll up? Do you know what I did afterwards? Because I’m such a great person, I raised her hand. I raised her hand because I’m that kind of person.”

Turning to recent events, she criticized Valkyria’s actions, saying,

“What did she do tonight? She kicked me in the face. I’ve got a big lump here. My wonderful face, by the way, that is already being scarred up. My nose doesn’t sit perfectly straight anymore, my shoulder is popping out, I’ve got scars on my arms.”

Online Backlash

Lynch underscored her physical sacrifices and dedication to the industry:

“All of this because of what I’ve given to this industry. I wear the scars of what I’ve done on my body. I wear them with pride because of all I’ve given back.”

She concluded by addressing the online comparisons and backlash.

“These people go around and they compare me to this scummy person? After everything I’ve done for them, and I’m the bad guy? I’m supposed to sit here and take it? I’m supposed to go, ‘Oh, I’m sorry,’ even though I didn’t do anything wrong? I broke through glass ceilings, I changed the game.”

Lynch’s fiery response reinforced her in-ring persona while also acknowledging the ongoing discourse among fans surrounding her place in WWE’s current landscape.