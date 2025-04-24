Bianca Belair Confirms She Suffered Minor Injury At WWE WrestleMania

Bianca Belair has confirmed reports of an injury she suffered in her latest WWE match. However, the good news is that the injury appears to not be one that will keep her sidelined for long.

Earlier this week, Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp first reported, “there was concern that Bianca Belair suffered an injury to a couple of her fingers at WrestleMania.” In the opener of WrestleMania Sunday, she competed against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley in a triple threat match for the WWE Women’s World Championship.

WWE’s YouTube channel posted a behind-the-scenes vlog from WrestleMania 41, where the fan-favorite star confirmed the broken finger injury.

“I think I broke a finger. My finger is hurt, my feelings hurt. Nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania,” Belair stated. “The Mania streak is broken. I would prefer it to be IYO out of anybody. One of the greatest wrestlers on the planet. I can’t be mad at that. Congratulations to IYO. Rhea, I’m still coming for that ass, okay? This ain’t over because it’s your fault.”

It’s unclear whether WWE will give her time off to heal up from the injury or if she will work through it.