Bianca Belair Reveals WrestleMania 41 Injury

Bianca Belair confirmed she suffered a possible broken finger during her triple threat match at WrestleMania 41.

Despite the injury and the end of her WrestleMania streak, Belair praised IYO SKY and vowed to continue her rivalry with Rhea Ripley.

Bianca Belair has revealed that she suffered an injury during her triple threat match at WrestleMania 41 against IYO SKY and Rhea Ripley.

The high-profile bout opened night two of the event, where IYO successfully defended the WWE Women’s Championship in a match that received widespread acclaim from fans and peers alike.

The Injury

A behind-the-scenes video released by WWE showcased Steve Austin congratulating IYO on her performance, while also capturing a candid moment with Belair, who disclosed she had hurt one of her fingers during the match.

“I think I broke a finger. My fingers hurt, my feelings hurt, but nah, I’m so happy right now. That was amazing. Win or lose, it’s WrestleMania,” Belair told WWE Digital.

Despite the physical setback and the end of her WrestleMania winning streak, she praised IYO’s performance, calling her one of the best in the world.

Her Message for Rhea Ripley

Belair also sent a message to Rhea Ripley, stating,

“Rhea, I’m still comin’ for that ass! This ain’t over, because it’s your fault.”

The match marked a significant turning point for Belair, both in terms of storyline and personal resilience, as she looked ahead to future rivalries.