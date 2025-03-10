Bianca Belair Claps Back at Fans Accusing Her of Attacking Jade Cargill

Bianca Belair is shutting down speculation that she was behind the recent attack on Jade Cargill. In a fiery social media post, the EST of WWE made her frustration clear, flipping off the camera and hitting a signature DX crotch chop while delivering a strongly worded response to the accusations.

Belair expressed disbelief that fans seriously thought she had anything to do with the attack, calling out the “made-up evidence” and “think pieces” circulating online. She admitted the situation made her feel like she was “going crazy” and even tainted her Elimination Chamber victory.

“The switch up game is WILLLDDDD,” Belair wrote, acknowledging how things might have looked suspicious. However, she stood firm, saying that fans will one day realize she’s “a real one” and sarcastically telling doubters to “cue the video” if they still believe she was involved.

The former Raw and SmackDown Women’s Champion also opened up about how much the situation has affected her, calling it “some of the hardest ish” she’s ever dealt with. With WrestleMania approaching, she admitted she’s struggling to focus, ending her message with, “How the F am I supposed to focus on Mania?!!!!”

Belair’s response makes it clear—she’s not here for the rumors and just wants to move forward. However, with Cargill still searching for answers, the drama surrounding the attack is far from over.