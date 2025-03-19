Bianca Belair Shares Her Painful Tattoo Removal Journey

WWE Superstar Bianca Belair has taken to social media to document her ongoing tattoo removal process, sharing the painful experience with her followers. In candid posts on her Instagram story, Belair revealed she’s removing a tattoo featuring cupcakes and stars that she got during her college years.

“Tattoo removals hurt worse. Than getting a tattoo. I regret ever getting this stupid tattoo,” Belair wrote in her post. She humorously added, “I don’t even like cupcakes or stars… I hate you 3am Houston Texas tattoo parlor lol. Young and dumb in college.”

In a follow-up post, Belair confessed that this was actually her second removal session, but with an unexpected timeline.

“This is my 2nd session. Youre suppose to do them 7 weeks apart…. I did my 1st session 1.5 years ago and it hurt so bad that I never came back until now ?”

The revelation that Belair waited a year and a half between sessions—despite the recommended seven-week interval—highlights just how painful the removal process has been for the wrestling star.

Bianca Belair, whose real name is Bianca Blair Crawford, has come a long way since her college days. Before becoming a WWE superstar, she was a track and field athlete at the University of Tennessee, where she was an All-SEC and All-American in the hurdles. This suggests her time in Houston, where she got the regrettable tattoo, may have been during a competition or visit during her collegiate athletic career.

Since joining WWE in 2016, Belair has become one of the company’s most prominent stars. She has held both the Raw and SmackDown Women’s Championships and made history alongside Sasha Banks as the first Black women to main event WrestleMania.