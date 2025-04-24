Bianca Belair Reveals WWE Tryout Footage, Talks Battling Imposter Syndrome

Bianca Belair is a bonafide star in WWE but like every wrestler, there was a time when the EST was a brand-new face in the wrestling world. On X, Belair shared footage of her first WWE tryout, and detailed how inexperienced she was at the time.

“I had no idea how to take a bump, I didn’t even know what a “bump” was let alone what a “promo” was… I was so nervous you can hear the quiver in my voice.”

What Belair did know was how to be herself, and credited Mark Henry for getting her the opportunity. Belair’s rose-themed outfit came from a crossfit competiton she’d competed in. The Raw Superstar openly revealed that at the time, she not only felt like she didn’t belong, but feared she was taking a spot from a more deserving woman.

“I always felt like I was stealing someone else’s dream so I threw myself whole heartedly into this. I dealt with imposter syndrome for A LONG time. I always felt like I had something to prove.”

From then to now….

Now, Belair has more than proven herself in the wrestling world and is one of the most popular women in WWE in recent years. Ending with a passionate plea for fans to “Dream big, do thing you didn’t even think were meant for you.” Today, Belair’s battles with imposter syndrome are a thing of the past though she’ll never forget her early fears when joining the wrestling world.