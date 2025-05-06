Big Title Matches Added To WWE NXT Battleground

Two matches were revealed for the WWE NXT Battleground on May 25th. Myles Borne is headed to NXT Battleground. This week’s episode of WWE NXT delivered significant developments for the event.

It includes Myles Borne emerging as the new #1 contender for the NXT Championship and the historic announcement of a TNA World Heavyweight Championship match. Myles Borne outlasted 24 other competitors in a chaotic Battle Royal to earn a future opportunity against NXT Champion Oba Femi.

The match featured a loaded field, including talent from TNA Wrestling like Elijah (formerly Elias) and talents from WWE’s EVOLVE brand, alongside NXT stars. Borne secured his victory by last eliminating both Shawn Spears and Ethan Page simultaneously after Page had tossed Spears over the top, only for Borne to send Page out, taking Spears with him.

WHAT AN ENDING!!!



MYLES BORNE IS THE NEW NO.1 CONTENDER!!!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/0GL0QdsTM5 — WWE (@WWE) May 7, 2025

Earlier in the Battle Royal, TNA World Champion Joe Hendry made his presence felt by distracting Trick Williams, leading to Williams being eliminated by Elijah. Later in the broadcast, NXT General Manager Ava officially announced that Joe Hendry will defend his TNA World Heavyweight Title against Trick Williams at NXT Battleground on May 25th.

This match marks the first time the TNA World Championship will be defended on a WWE Premium Live Event, underscoring the growing relationship between the promotions.