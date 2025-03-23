Bill Mercer, Legendary Announcer and JFK Reporter, Passes Away

Bill Mercer, a legendary sports broadcaster and the iconic voice of World Class Championship Wrestling (WCCW), has passed away. His career spanned over 60 years and left a lasting impact across multiple arenas of sports and journalism.

Mercer began his broadcasting journey in the 1950s, calling wrestling matches on radio in Muskogee, Oklahoma. He later moved to Dallas, where he gained national recognition as the announcer for WCCW from 1982 to 1987. During this era, he became synonymous with the promotion, narrating matches that featured the famed Von Erich wrestling family.

Beyond the squared circle, Mercer made his mark in mainstream sports. He provided play-by-play commentary for Major League Baseball teams including the Texas Rangers and Chicago White Sox, and covered college football and basketball, notably for the University of North Texas.

In addition to his work in sports, Mercer was part of one of the most pivotal moments in American history. While working as a reporter for KRLD in Dallas, he covered the assassination of President John F. Kennedy in 1963. His experience led him to co-author When the News Went Live, recounting his firsthand account of the historic event.

Mercer also dedicated over three decades to teaching sports broadcasting at the University of North Texas, where he mentored generations of aspiring journalists and commentators. His influence remains embedded in the fabric of sports media and professional wrestling history.