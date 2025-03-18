WWE LFG’s BJ Ray is Ready for ‘Money’ Bubba Ray Dudley Match

BJ Ray, one of the standout personalities from Legends & Future Greats, recently appeared on Casual Conversations with The Wrestling Classic to discuss his WWE experience. Along the way, Ray discussed his rivalry with Bubba Ray Dudley and his approach to the business.

Ray’s issues with Bubba Ray have played a key part of the WWE LFG so far. In the interview, Ray compared his issues with the Hall of Famer to the dynamic between Batman and the Joker.

“You don’t want to get rid of Bubba—you want to keep getting under Bubba’s skin. It fires you up.”

Bubba Ray Dudley is joined by Booker T, Mickie James, and The Undertaker as judges on WWE LFG which has also seen guest appearances. While Ray recognizes the status of his legendary coaches, he believes respect is a two-way street.

“I don’t care who you are—we all wake up, eat, bleed, and sleep the same. If you respect me, I’ll respect you.”

Ray didn’t grow up watching wrestling but quickly embraced the business after attending WWE’s Next Gen tryout, where he secured a contract. With a background in amateur wrestling and combat sports, he now sees WWE as the perfect way to demonstrate both his athletic prowess and his charisma.

Despite being a fresh face in wrestling, Ray’s antics on WWE LFG have already made him one of the show’s focal points. Proudly declaring that “Everything I touch turns to gold,” Ray was all-in when asked about a potential official match with Bubba Ray Dudley.

“If you’re a money man, you get it. People want to see it. Let’s make it happen.”

Ray’s confidence and charisma continue to make waves, and whether fans support him or not, he is determined to cement his place in WWE history. Catch WWE LFG on A&E on Sunday nights.