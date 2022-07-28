Bobby Lashley Wants Big Match With Rising WWE Superstar

Bobby Lashley is eyeing a huge matchup with a rising WWE superstar.

The Almighty one and current United States champion sat-down with BT Sport ahead of his title defense against Theory at this Saturday’s SummerSlam, which takes place from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee. It was during this interview that Lashley discussed WWE’s Intercontinental champion Gunther, and what an interesting opponent he thinks the Imperium leader would serve as.

“I think an interesting matchup that I heard a couple of times is Gunther. I think just him being my counter on the other show. I think it’s something that is kind of intriguing. He’s a tough, tough, tough competitor. I mean, he’s been doing some big stuff and he just went right up to the top right away.”

Lashley isn’t wrong. Since joining the main roster and sharpening his physical appearance Gunther has been one of the most dominant acts in WWE aside from Undisputed Universal champion Roman Reigns. This is no surprise as Gunther, formerly known as WALTER, held the NXT U.K. championship for 870 days.

When asked about how he sees a feud with Gunther going Lashley states that he believes Survivor Series would be a fitting setting, but hopes that the bout can be built into something the fans get invested in.

“It’s a matchup that I think that we can kind of build towards. Maybe we can do that at Survivor Series or we can do that a little later on in the year, but it’s something definitely that I’m interested in.”

Lashley is in his third reign with the U.S. title. He captured it from Theory at last month’s Money In Bank premium live event.

(Quotes via Fightful)