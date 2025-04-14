Braun Strowman Responds To Backlash Over WrestleMania ‘Snub’

WWE WrestleMania 41 is mere days away but not everyone will be part of the two-night supershow. Braun Strowman is among those not expected to appear in Allegiant Stadium but the former Universal Champion isn’t too worried about this ‘snub.’

On X, a fan criticized WWE for omitting Strowman from the WrestleMania card, highlighting that Braun has always been willing to do what was asked of him. This caught the attention of Strowman who appreciated the fan’s support. With that said, Braun made clear he’s just doing his job, seemingly rejecting idea that WWE ‘owes’ him a WrestleMania spot.

Just doing my Job!!!!!



Much love to my fans!!!! https://t.co/ark3H3xPFh — The Monster of all Monsters (@Adamscherr99) April 14, 2025

Strowman’s attitude reflects a maturity as he recognizes that not everyone can make it to the WrestleMania card and there are limited opportunities when WWE boasts such a massive roster. Strowman recently feuded with Jacob Fatu though it was the Samoan Werewolf who won their Last Man Standing match on the April 4, edition of WWE SmackDown. Fatu will make his WrestleMania debut by challenging WWE United States Champion LA Knight for the gold.

As for Strowman, it remains to be seen what’s next in his career as he continues to search out his next storyline on WWE programming. And while Braun may not make it onto this year’s WrestleMania card, Strowman plans on being a part of many more massive events in the future.