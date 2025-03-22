Braun Strowman Eyes WWE Grand Slam After SmackDown Win

On the March 21, edition of WWE SmackDown, Braun Strowman defeated Jacob Fatu to become the number one contender for the WWE United States Championship. In a WWE Digital Exclusive, Strowman was pleased about the win which came via disqualification after Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga attacked him.

“When you’re fighting three guys every week you take a win however you can get it. Disqualification, so be it. Whatever.”

Looking to the future, Strowman was adamant that he will be the next United States Championship, a win that’d also earn Braun the Grand Slam.

“That [the U.S. Championship] is the one title that has alluded me in my entire WWE career. I win the United States Championship, I’m a Grand Slam title[holder] and a guaranteed shoo-in at WrestleMania.”

To become a Grand Slam Champion, a Superstar must win a World Championship, a tag-team title, and both the United States and Intercontinental Championships. Strowman became a Tag Team Champion in 2018 before capturing the Intercontinental Championship the following year. In 2020, Strowman added the WWE Universal Championship to his trophy cabinet, taking another step closer to the Grand Slam.

LA Knight only recently regained the U.S. Title but his reign could come to a swift end at the hands of Braun Strowman. With their title match set for the March 28, edition of WWE SmackDown, fans can expect a hard-hitting war in London’s O2 Arena with the U.S. Gold on the line.