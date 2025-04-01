‘They Wrestle My Style’: Bret Hart Reflects on His Lasting Legacy

WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart offered a candid, self-aware take on his own legacy during his appearance on The MMA Hour with Ariel Helwani.

In response to Hulk Hogan’s recent remarks questioning Hart’s self-confidence, the “Hitman” didn’t push back—instead, he subtly embraced the critique while highlighting a deeper truth.

“I heard something a few months ago where Hulk Hogan was talking about me,” Hart said. “He said the problem with Bret Hart is that he doesn’t think he was the greatest wrestler of all time. And I remember thinking about that and going, yeah, maybe… that might be the most truthful thing he’s ever said.”

But rather than comparing careers in terms of charisma or mainstream fame, Hart pointed to his technical wrestling style—and how it continues to shape the next generation of talent.

“You don’t see anybody imitating Hulk Hogan or Ultimate Warrior,” Hart said. “You see a lot of the wrestlers today really trying their best to capture my style—or some of the guys I worked with, like Dynamite Kid, Kurt Hennig, and my brother Owen. That’s the biggest compliment I can get from today’s generation.”

As WWE honors Hart and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin with the inaugural Immortal Moment award for their iconic WrestleMania 13 match, it’s clear his influence runs deeper than catchphrases or theatrics. It’s in the craft—and the countless wrestlers who’ve studied his every move.

WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony

When: Friday, April 18 at 8 PM PT (following SmackDown)

Where: BleauLive Theater, Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Inductees: Paul “Triple H” Levesque, Michelle McCool, Lex Luger, the Natural Disasters. WWE’s first Immortal Moment will go to Bret Hart Vs. ‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin at WrestleMania 13.