Triple H On Brock Lesnar’s WWE Future: “If and When He Decides…”

Brock Lesnar’s last match for WWE was a loss to Cody Rhodes at last year’s SummerSlam on August 5, 2023. Unsurprisingly, Lesnar’s name was thrown around a potential surprise entrant this year’s Royal Rumble event. However, when WWE former employee Janel Grant’s lawsuit against the company and former Chairman Vince McMahon became public on January 25, Lesnar was heavily implied to have been involved with her. In a new interview, WWE executive Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque provided a new update on a potential Lesnar return.

Will Brock Lesnar Return to WWE?

Triple H tells Daily Mail that Brock Lesnar is enjoying life up in Canada with his family and the ball is in his court.

“…Brock does his own things, so he’s up in Canada, I’m sure, watching his kids play hockey and enjoying life. If and when he decides to do something we’d be open to the conversation, but we’ll see.”





While he was not named in the lawsuit, Grant shared that McMahon made her send personalized sexual content to “a former UFC Heavyweight Champion and WWE talent” in March 2020. She claims that McMahon wanted her to get involved with Lesnar to negotiate for Lesnar to reach a new deal with WWE.

Grant also alleged that the former WWE Chairman wanted Lesnar to have a sexual encounter with her as a way to reach an agreement, but it didn’t end up happening. The implication of Lesnar’s involvement in the lawsuit quickly led to many believing that he was the WWE talent she was referencing, and he has been off TV since.

The lawsuit is currently on hold as the Department of Justice launched a federal investigation on McMahon on May 30.

During the WrestleMania 40 post-media conference on April 6, Levesque shared that Lesnar was still in the company but was at home. Since then, the former WWE Champion has been mentioned on TV but hasn’t shown signs of a comeback.

Triple H and Brock Lesnar’s History



Brock Lesnar and Triple H are both legendary WWE Superstars, but Lesnar has a dominant 3-1 record over Triple H in their head-to-head matches, which have mostly been high-stakes and extreme stipulation encounters.?

June 2022: Brock Lesnar successfully defended the WWE Heavyweight Title against Triple H in a non-televised match at the WWE RAW House Show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

successfully defended the WWE Heavyweight Title against Triple H in a non-televised match at the WWE RAW House Show in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. August 2012: Brock Lesnar defeated Triple H in a No Disqualification match at WWE SummerSlam.

defeated Triple H in a No Disqualification match at WWE SummerSlam. April 2013: Triple H defeated Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred match where his career was on the line at WrestleMania XXIX.

H defeated Brock Lesnar in a No Holds Barred match where his career was on the line at WrestleMania XXIX. May 2013: Brock Lesnar beat Triple H in a Steel Cage match at Extreme Rules 2013.

