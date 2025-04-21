Paul Heyman, Bron Breakker, Seth Rollins
Bron Breakker Aligns With Seth Rollins & Paul Heyman on Raw

by Thomas Lowson

Bron Breakker has revealed his next move in WWE following his Intercontinental title loss at WrestleMania 41. Now, the second-generation Superstar has confirmed that he is the newest Paul Heyman Guy.

In the closing moments of the post-WrestleMania Raw, Seth Rollins and Heyman made an appearance but were interrupted by Punk. The Best in the World went after Rollins and teased getting physical with Heyman before Seth got the better of him. Roman Reigns was out next and he attacked Rollins and was poised to attack Paul. Breakker would emerge to spear the OTC twice with the second time going through the barricade.

On the Pat McAfee Show earlier in the day, Heyman had teased that Rollins may not have been his only new affiliate. Now, fans know that the WWE Hall of Famer was talking about Bron Breakker. It remains to be seen whether thisis the entirity of Heyman’s new clients, or if somebody else is waiting in the wings as a Paul Heyman Guy to be.

