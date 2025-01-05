Bronson Reed Clears Up His Injury Status

Bronson Reed is currently sidelined after sustaining a serious injury during the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames Premium Live Event. The injury occurred in the main event when Reed attempted a dive off the top of the cage. Following the incident, Reed underwent surgery on Wednesday, which was reportedly more complex than anticipated. Despite the complications, the surgery was successful, and Reed is now recovering. His expected return is projected for May or June 2025.

Bryan Alvarez reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the procedure required additional measures due to the severity of the injury. Reed later addressed his condition in a detailed post on Twitter/X, clarifying misconceptions about the nature of his injury.

“Let’s clear up some things. Dirt sheets report ankle fracture or injury. I unfortunately smashed my talus bone completely in half. I had it surgically repaired with screws and fragments taken out. Also had some bone marrow taken from my hip and put into my foot.

Now this means I won’t be at the Raw Netflix Premiere, don’t expect a Rumble surprise, and the biggest loss is no Mania. Please keep up with me on social media at this time. Understand I’ve had a serious injury, undergone serious surgery, and have serious implications from that. It’s not merely a fracture!”

— @BRONSONISHERE

Reed’s absence has led WWE to adjust its plans, particularly as he was involved in prominent storylines heading into WrestleMania season. Fans have expressed support for the powerhouse, who has vowed to keep them updated on his recovery journey.