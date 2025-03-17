Chad Gable Addresses American Made Luchador Mystery on WWE Raw

On the March 17, edition of WWE Raw, the American Made luchador once again made an appearance, attacking Rey Mysterio and Dragon Lee. During a WWE Monday Night Raw Digital Exclusive, Chad Gable questioned American Made about this ‘mystery man’ and promised his pupils that he will take action.

“Did they catch him? Tell me they caught that guy. This is two weeks in a row. No? I’m going to do something about this.”

Gable once again played up that he and the mystery man are not the same indiviual despite what some may think. During Monday Night Raw, Michael Cole insisted that Gable is the one under the mask though Corey Graves denied the charge. While Gable did appear during Raw, he and the masked luchador were not seen on screen at the same time.

Gable had taken a break from WWE screen in early 2025 so he could learn the art of lucha libre wrestling. It remains to be seen who this mystery man is and whether he will be unmasked, but for now, Gable remains adamant that he has no idea who’s been helping his faction.