CM Punk Cries In New Teaser for Stephanie McMahon’s ESPN Show

CM Punk suffered a high-profile loss to Drew McIntyre in a Hell in a Cell match at WWE Bad Blood 2024, adding another chapter to their intense rivalry. The match, marked by its brutal physicality, ended with McIntyre standing tall after a grueling battle that underscored the deep animosity between the two competitors.

In a revealing moment, CM Punk was shown crying after the match—footage that will be included in Stephanie McMahon’s upcoming ESPN series, which aims to provide behind-the-scenes insights into WWE’s most personal storylines and rivalries.

“If your dreams don’t scare the sh*t out of you, you need bigger dreams.” Thank you @CMPunk for your inspiration (and of course, the big, sweaty hug!) I’m honored to have you as the first guest of #StephaniesPlaces on @espn+ this Wednesday! @WWE @OmahaProd pic.twitter.com/39tmBCibkm — Stephanie McMahon (@StephMcMahon) March 24, 2025

The ongoing feud between Punk and McIntyre has featured personal attacks and several in-ring confrontations, including McIntyre retaliating against Punk for interfering in his title aspirations. This Hell in a Cell encounter was widely viewed as a climax of their bitter history.

Stephanie’s Places: Premiere Date and Guests for McMahon’s ESPN Show