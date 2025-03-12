Stephanie’s Places: Premiere Date and Guests for McMahon’s ESPN Show

“Stephanie’s Places,” a new ESPN+ series hosted by Stephanie McMahon, is set to premiere on March 26, 2025. The show is produced in collaboration with Omaha Productions, ESPN, and WWE, following the format of other successful series like Peyton’s Places and Eli’s Places, hosted by Peyton and Eli Manning.

Exploring WWE History with Legends and Superstars

The 10-episode series will take McMahon across the country to explore WWE’s rich history, featuring current stars and legendary figures. Each episode will debut weekly on ESPN+, with additional streaming options for Hulu and Disney+ subscribers through the Disney Bundle.

Uncovering Untold WWE Stories

McMahon aims to highlight untold stories and provide insight into the personal journeys of WWE superstars. She describes the series as an opportunity to share how these iconic figures overcame challenges on their path to success. Hosting the show has been a fulfilling experience for McMahon, allowing her to connect deeply with WWE talent and share their stories in a unique way.

Featured WWE Stars and Episode Highlights

The series will showcase top WWE names, including:

Cody Rhodes

CM Punk

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Roman Reigns

John Cena

Rhea Ripley

Charlotte Flair

The Undertaker

Triple H

Pat McAfee

The first episode will feature McMahon and Triple H visiting WWE Headquarters, followed by a meeting with CM Punk in Cleveland to discuss his return to WWE after nearly a decade. Future episodes will take viewers to historic WWE locations, such as Broken Skull Ranch with Steve Austin, Madison Square Garden with The Undertaker, and Miami with Roman Reigns and The Bloodline.

McMahon’s Return to WWE Programming

“Stephanie’s Places” marks McMahon’s first major WWE-related project since stepping down as co-CEO and chairwoman in January 2023. While initially nervous about returning, she has found the experience deeply rewarding, reconnecting with WWE’s past and present in a new way.