CM Punk In Action After WWE Raw in London

The March 31st episode of Monday Night Raw in London delivered action-packed moments from start to finish and the action continued after the show. In a rare in-ring outing for the Best in the World, CM Punk stepped into the ring for a dark match against Ludwig Kaiser.

Punk showcased his signature moves, with the final moments of the match featuring a diving crossbody followed by a devastating GTS. That was enough to score Punk the victory to the delight of the crowd inside the O2 Arena in London, England.

?? CM Punk having a lovely time vs Ludwig Kaiser. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/OxkXltEEel — Matthew Connell (@matthewconnell) March 31, 2025

CM Punk is set to face Seth Rollins and Roman Reigns in a triple-threat match at WrestleMania 41. His win over Kaiser adds to his momentum as he prepares for his first WrestleMania main event. As for Kaiser, he vowed during Raw to be a part of the card for WrestleMania 41. If so, it’d mark Kaiser’s first time competing at the Showcase of the Immortals.

With WrestleMania 41 fast approaching, fans are eager to see if Punk can not only headline Night One, but defeat Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on the Best in the World and his journey to Las Vegas and Alleigant Stadium.