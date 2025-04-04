CM Punk Gets Honest About Finally Main-Eventing WrestleMania

CM Punk never main evented WWE WrestleMania during his first run in the company. He publicly talked about being a sore spot for him years ago on his infamous appearance on Colt Cabana’s podcast. While he was driven to get the main event spot, Punk never achieved the goal.

He came close last year as he was slated to work Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Title at WrestleMania 40 before he got injured. Now, he can do so this year at WrestleMania 41.

Punk will share the spotlight of headlining the first night of WrestleMania 41 when he shares the squared circle with Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins. While WWE was on their Road to WrestleMania tour in Europe, Sebastian Hackl of WWE Deutschland got a chance to speak with Punk, where he opened up on the moment.

“I’m excited (to main event WrestleMania 41). WrestleMania is two nights now so I think it’s more opportunity for people to experience the rare air of a main event of WrestleMania and Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins are two guys that I helped kind of get here to the main roster many, many moons ago. So, it’s exciting for me to see how long they’ve held it down and how far they’ve come from where they started and it’s gonna be special to show them that, you know, kind of daddy’s back thing. CM Punk’s back so you’re still (right) here, I’m still (up) here.”

The second night of WrestleMania from Las Vegas will see Cody Rhodes defend the Undisputed WWE Title against John Cena.