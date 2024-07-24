CM Punk Reportedly Looking To Restructure WWE Deal

CM Punk reportedly has long-term plans with WWE and a new report says he’s looking to redo his deal.

According to Ibou of WrestlePurists, CM Punk’s current deal is for three years, but the ‘Second City Saint’ is aiming for something a little more permanent.

“I can tell you right now that he is in the process of trying to get his deal restructured from a money and years standpoint. Punk’s legitimate stance right now is if all goes well I will never leave. That’s his legitimate standpoint. He wants to be here forever is the actual word he used. Basically, he wants this to work out, he wants to get paid, and then he wants, when it’s time to slow it down, to slow it down and just run NXT.”

- Advertisement -

RELATED: MJF: CM Punk Was A Mentor For Me Through Hate

Despite his injury at WWE Royal Rumble, Punk has been a bonafide team player while healing from a torn triceps. He’s still managed to appear on WWE television, but has also found some solace in helping out down in NXT. Additionally he’s found some pre-show chemistry with Big E during big WWE kick-off shows.

However, Punk’s absence from the ring is soon to come to an end as just this past Monday on WWE Raw, Punk revealed that he’s medically cleared to wrestle and will face Drew McInytre at SummerSlam with Seth Rollins as the special guest referee.

- Advertisement -

Punk is not on the best of terms with Rollins after he cost Seth his WWE World Title chances against Damian Priest at Money In The Bank. That story will continue on as Rollins will lay out the ground rules next week to both Punk and McIntyre, who aren’t allowed to lay a hand on one another until SummerSlam.

RELATED: WWE SummerSlam 2024: Updated Card With CM Punk’s Return