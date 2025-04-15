CM Punk Says Nothing Compares to the Rush of Performing Live

CM Punk, who has long been open about his straight edge lifestyle, recently reflected on WWE’s overseas tour, describing the electric energy of live performance as irreplaceable. As WWE traveled through Germany, the UK, Belgium, and other European countries ahead of WrestleMania 41, Punk was a featured part of the lineup, including competing for the World Heavyweight Championship.

In a Build Up To WrestleMania video, Punk explained why he made it a point to be included on every stop of the tour.

“These tours are so few and far between now that I made sure that I requested to be on all of them,” he said. “Because there’s nothing like this. The connection I have with the audience—and over here in Europe, they haven’t seen me in 10-plus years. There’s not a drug in the world that can replicate just the feeling of doing what I do.”

Despite abstaining from drugs and alcohol, Punk echoed a sentiment many performers have expressed: nothing compares to the high of stepping in front of a live crowd. His return to Europe after more than a decade added an emotional layer to an already charged atmosphere.

With WrestleMania 41 on the horizon, Punk’s remarks highlight the enduring appeal of live wrestling and the performer-audience connection that drives the industry forward.