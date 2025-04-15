First Look at WrestleMania 41 Set Construction Inside Allegiant Stadium

The grand stage for WrestleMania 41 is coming to life inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. A new behind-the-scenes photo sent in to SEScoops reveals the early stages of production, with massive LED screens, elaborate lighting rigs, and ring placement already taking shape.

Crews can be seen working across the stadium floor as WWE prepares for its biggest show of the year. The towering vertical LED columns hint at an immersive entrance experience, while heavy machinery and staging materials are scattered throughout the venue.

WrestleMania 41 takes place this weekend over two nights, promising a spectacle worthy of the “Show of Shows.” Stay tuned as the setup continues to evolve ahead of the highly anticipated event.

We’ll post a the official WrestleMania 41 Set Reveal video when it’s released on Friday.