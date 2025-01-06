CM Punk: Issues with Seth Rollins Is WWE’s Modern-Day Hogan Vs. Savage

On tonight’s WWE Raw debut on Netflix, CM Punk and Seth Rollins will battle in Punk’s first match on the red brand since 2014. Fans are excited to see the pair finally lock horns in a feud that Punk feels echoes one of wrestling’s most infamous rivalries.

On the Night Cap podcast, Punk discussed his issues with Rollins. Despite being hopeful that he will move on to “bigger and better things” after tonight’s Raw, the Chicago-Made star feels their issues will never truly be settled.

“This is one of those Hogan-Savage deals that’s gonna just go on for as long as the beef has already been festering. 10-plus years… this one’s gonna fester for a while.”

Hulk Hogan and ‘Macho Man’ Randy Savage were rivals, both in the ring and in real life. In 1993, Savage even claimed on Radio WWF that Hogan and his then-wife Linda played a role in Miss Elizabeth filing for divorce the previous year.

CM Punk Vs. Seth Rollins: A Timeline

The showdown between CM Punk and Seth Rollins has been years in the making, as seen with this timeline of issues between the two WWE Superstars:

Before 2019: CM Punk makes several comments disparaging WWE. At this time, Seth Rollins had established himself as a top name in WWE and took the comments to heart.

2019: CM Punk shocks fans by joining WWE Backstage, though his contract is with FOX. Rollins takes to X to challenge Punk to a match.

August 2021: CM Punk joins AEW and his comments about WWE resume. Rollins, loyal to WWE’s brand, defends the promotion from criticism on social media.

January 2023: Amid CM Punk’s first AEW suspension, Seth Rollins calls Punk a “cancer,” echoing words reportedly said by Chris Jericho. He warns Punk to stay away from WWE.

November 2023: CM Punk Returns to WWE. Seth Rollins’ volatile reaction goes viral as fans debate whether it’s for a story or his genuine response.

June 2024: CM Punk interferes in the World Heavyweight Title match at Money in the Bank. Though his actions were to prevent Drew McIntyre from winning, he inadvertently also costs Rollins the title.

December 2024: Punk and Rollins hold nothing back in a face-to-face on Raw. Punk brings up Becky Lynch while Rollins calls out Punk and AJ Lee not having children.

There’s no shortage of bad blood between the two, with fans excited to see what’s to come. Stay tuned to SEScoops for the latest on their feud and tonight’s exciting showdown.